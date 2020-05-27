How to care for your skin after 40 years, to prevent the changes and care

Did you know that from the 40 years the skin it transforms? We are very clear that the beauty industry progresses in the direction of the customization and, however, it is imperative to ask an expert to encompass the commonalities of life experiences, as is age. As is the case here: we want to know what are the changes that occur in the body from the 40 years and what are the main causes.

What changes in your skin after 40 years?

In the process of aging include biological factors internal and also other external that in some occasions we can control such as: smoking, alcohol, and food. In the case of women, the changes that happen in our skin have a lot to do with the hormonal changes: adolescence, menstruation, pregnancy, menopause.

They are movements of life that significantly impact our epidermis and influence the development and evolution of certain signs of agingas the appearance of blemishes, wrinkles, skin acidic and opaque. The pregnancy it is a stage in which we must be especially careful with their protection, as the changes happen during the gestation, favoring the brightness of the footl due to an increase in blood flow (which improves the irrigation of the skin), but you may also see alterations pigment and granites.

But it is true that, in general terms, from the 40 years, and moving towards the 50 yearsthe signs of the age are becoming increasingly visible: imperfections of skin type, sun spots, telangiectasias, or broken glasses, acne marks, enlarged pores, warts, flakes, etc we must Not forget that the skin has memoryand , according to the years pass we can go accumulating sun damage and the consequences of the pace of the current life that they have negative effects for our skin such as stress, unhealthy diet or fatigue.

But the aging it also depends on the genetics. In function of the biological condition and hereditary, or the race to which it belongs, the aging process will be different. Genetics determines, for example, the thickness and the quality of the skin, the anatomical structure, the level of repair skin and defense against the free radicalsthe activity of broblasts (the pace of destruction of the fibers, collagenic and elastic), or the quality of the elastin fibers and collagen.

The difference with the treatments at the age of 30 and 50 years

The skin is going to suffer important changes with age and to the 50 years the skin loses some of its lipids, or fats, which makes it a dry skin so you need to creams are richer and complement it with sérums anti-aging. However, with the skins of 30 years it is very important to prevention.

Although there is a statement that says: the skin has no age but needs, what is certain is that with age the body loses the natural ability to produce certain chemicals responsible for the tone, the texture and the skin tone.

As we age, the activity of the fibroblasts decreases, producing increasingly less amount of elastin and collagen. As a result, the skin loses firmness making it less supple and appearing on this spots and wrinkles if not treated promptly will become deeper, making it difficult with the passage of time their total elimination.

The best advice for 40 (and more) about the care of the skin

It is important to begin to treat the dermis not only from the outside with products of specific action localized (eye contour, fillers or cosmetic fillers wrinkles, face masks firming, etc) but also from the inside with the call Nutricosmética, who repairs the cellular mechanisms and strengthens the joint dermoepidérmica.

In addition, it is recommended to do preventive treatments, since aesthetic medicine is much more efícaz, and is more natural when it is done as a preventive measure that when it comes to fixing something that is already deteriorated.

Both the botulinum toxinas the fillers Hyaluronic Acid or the Hydroxyapatite (Radiessenot only repaired, but that prevent the formation of dynamic wrinkles and static, preventing the loss of volume, that is to say, the sagging of the skin.

To gain luminosity in the skin after 40 years

To unify the texture and remove imperfections as the stains, there is an excellent combination of treatments that enhance its effects and, therefore, their results, as are the chemical peels. The IPL is the pulsed light that acts on the deeper layers of the skin and the mesotherapy based cocktails AHA linear, vitamin C, organic silicon.