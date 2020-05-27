Horror movies based on real events that will not leave you to sleep

The real world is the worst story of terror and for that same reason it is not strange that several horror movies are based on real events.

Horror movies if you are afraid of but if we add the factor: “based on actual events”, that makes them even more scary.

For this reason, we have prepared a special with some horror movies based on real events that you will not be left to sleep.

An American Crime

This movie starring Ellen Page it is based on the true story of the torture and death of Sylvia Likens. The shocking crime happened in 1960 at the hands of Gertrude Baniszewski, a housewife with seven children who kept locked up in the basement of his home to Sylvia Likens, a teenager who had been entrusted to his care, together with its smaller sister, the tortured ruthlessly.

Borderland

The spine-chilling film it is based on the real case of Adolfo de Jesus Constanzo, nicknamed “The Narco-satanic Matamoros”, leader of a cult that practiced human sacrifices and distributed the drug. Although the story is not a portrait of what happened with the cult of Adolfo,yes takes up much of the case.

Fourth Contact

The film, allegedly, it is based on real events and is set in the village of Nome, a village in Alaska, where people disappear mysteriously all the time. The psychotherapist Abigail Tyler, played by Milla Jovovich, she realizes that in reality the people of the village in which she lives have been abducted by extraterrestrials, among them his little daughter.

The film plays with these two elements: the skit and the alleged actual documentation. However the detractors of the movie claim that everything I try to propaganda because, according to them Abigail Tyler does not exist.

Dangered

Edward Theodore Gein was unot the serial killers that the more commotion it caused in the united Statesat the end of the years 50. His story inspired the famous film Massacre in Texas and the character of Jame Gumb (Buffalo Bill) in The Silence of the Innocent. However, Dangered, is your version more reliable, but also less popular.

The case of Ed caused real terror, because in his house the police found the body of Mary Hogan and Bernice Worden, who were kidnapped, tortured and dismembered by Ed who quería end to make a costume that took a lot of advanced human-skinbecause he wanted to become a woman.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The tape is based on the case of Anneliese Michel, a German girl born in a family deeply religious that he began to suffer from epilepsy, depression, and a box of schizophrenia. The film tries to give two versions about the fact: a girl upset or a possession of satan.

Fire in the Sky

The tape it is based on an event occurred in November of 1975, when a woodcutter was abducted by a ufo in the presence of their coworkers. Aboard the ship, the man was subjected to experiments and torture on the part of beings without any compassion. The villagers doubted in this story, and some even accused the companions of the woodcutter of having tortured to insanity.

Helter Skelter

It is one of the films that best portray the series of murders at the hands of the Manson family, and unfortunately one of the least popular. The film is based on several testimonies given by the members of this sect.

Massacre in Texas

Massacre in Texas, as I said previously, it is based on the true story of the killer Edward Theodore Gein.

True Story

Michael Finkel was watching his career of journalist ruined then invent a story for the New York Times, when life gave you a second chance: in Cancun, Mexico, a man who had usurped his identity had been arrested by the police for being the main suspect in the murder of his family. The film is based on the meeting that the journalist has with the murderer, who decides to help because he believes innocent.

Zodiac

This tape it is based on the crimes of the infamous murderer of San Francisco and left clues because he loved the fame and the attention that he had been given the means of communication. A extraoridinaria story based on real events, which occurred between 1966 and 1978.

