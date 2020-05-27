HERE Estrenos Netflix Wednesday, may 20: all the series and movies that you can watch on the platform streaming | Video | TV Series Data

Do you not know that more to see during the quarantine for the COVID-19? Below we show you the most important details of the series, films and documentaries that come to Netflix this Wednesday 20 may 2020.

To this day the platform streaming more popular worldwide has prepared the documentary “Ben Platt live from Radio City Music Hall”, “Revolt of the Godinez” and “what is the weight of the blood”? for Latin america.

While in Netfix United states since tomorrow will be available the sixth season of “The Flash”.

BEN PLATT LIVE FROM RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL

Synopsis: Ben Platt is supported by a full band and her sharp wit to share with the public a repertoire that is very personal: songs from their first album, Sing to Me Instead.

Address: Alex Timbers, Sam Wrench

Actors: Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Anna Kendrick, Dylan O’brien, Brittany Snow, Beanie Feldstein, Ryan Murphy, Lucy Boynton, Richard E. Grant, Billy Eichner, among others.

REBELLION GODINEZ

Synopsis: “Revolt of the Godinez” is a story about godinez millenials that revolves around Omar Buendia, a guy super smart, which came out with the best average of the school and of whom great things await you in life. The problem with Omar is that it is a loose first, so that your grandfather, he is driven to succeed and exceed. Omar then you end up with a job godin in an office where your bosses are terrible people that will make the life of small squares. Omar must learn to grow, and to fulfill the promise to his grandfather, will have to think and do things different.

Address: Carlos Morett

Actors: Gustavo Egelhaaf, Barbara De Regil, Mauricio Argüelles, Fernando and Garzafox.

HOW HEAVY IS THE BLOOD?

Synopsis: After the match in a party, a girl from the City of Cape town seeks to demonstrate that the swimmer star a private school is his sister, who was kidnapped at birth.

Address: Nosipho Dumiso

Actors: Love Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Gail Mabalane

THE FLASH – SEASON 6

“The Flash” it is a series of The CW, and after the recent end of his sixth season comes to the platform streaming. According to the synopsis of ‘Into the Void’ (6×01), “As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton), dealing with the heartbreaking loss of his daughter Nora, the team faces their biggest threat up to now, one that could destroy the entire Central City. For his part, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has a brush with death that results in a new dynamic that is unexpected that will change his relationship with Caitlin for always”.

