Guillermo del Toro impresses with the launch of video game

Millions of fans who look forward to the global release of the anticipated video game Death Stranding, created by Hideo Kojima, enjoyed yesterday for an exclusive sneak preview at the Gamescom 2019.

The digital event, which is taking place from today until Saturday in Cologne, Germany, was opened by the own Kojima, who premiered two new advances in its ambitious story.

In one of the clips it appears the mexican Guillermo del Toro as a Deadman, a scientist that explains to Sam (Norman Reedus) the operation and nature of Bridge Baby, a baby that is in your charge. Thanks to the technique of capturing movement, Kojima encouraged with a hyper-realism, surprising the filmmaker, winner of Oscar, the protagonist of The Walking Dead and other celebrities to their video game.

Guillermo del Toro (Reform)

Mads Mikkelsen, seydoux, Lindsay Wagner, Margaret Qualley and up to the cult director, Nicolas Winding Refn, interpret characters in the project, which explores the connection between life and death.

During the presentation he revealed small details about the gameplay of Death Stranding, as well as the presence of Breast (Qualley), who is accompanied by a baby invisible.

The video game will be launched worldwide on 8th November.