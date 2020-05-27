To the delight of the fans DC Comics, Green Arrow and the Canaries presented its first official images of the pilot. Let us remember that it is a series spin-off of Arrow.

This 2020 brings us to the end of Arrowone of the series most loved by the fans DC Comics in The CW. In this way, we will have to say bye to the superhero Oliver Queenplayed by Stephen Amell. But the hand of this sad news, comes a good one: you may not say goodbye to Green Arrow. The producers are already thinking about passing the command to his daughter Mia Smoak in a possible spin-off, and the first contact with this idea of what we will have in episode 8×09, titled Green Arrow and the Canaries. And they have already published the photos of the episode, which will be located in 2040.

In the first look that released EW.com we see the characters of Mia (Katherine McNamara), Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) sheathed in their costumes fighting crime in Star City, 2040. In addition, another characteristic feature of the images is the appearance of the character of Blance Bertinelli (Raigan Harris), that are very likely to keep a connection with Helena Bertinelli, also known as the Huntress. The photographs of the Green Arrow and the Canaries also teach us the character of Dinah in his facet more artistic, because it will be singing and playing the piano.

Green Arrow and the Canaries it will serve as a “backdoor pilot” as the media like TVLine, that is to say as a presentation of the plot and the characters of the spin-off of Green Arrow, within the own Arrow.

New stills from the ‘GREEN ARROW AND THE CANARIES’ pilot have been officially released. (Source: @TheCW) pic.twitter.com/tCWDlK66uU — TALES TO ASTONISH (@Webentertainme2) January 15, 2020

Arrow and the large crossover of DC

Arrow bids farewell to his fans in this 2020, but before saying goodbye he gave her present in Crisis on Infinite Earthsthe great crossover of the DC super heroes.

The mega event started on 8th December with a chapter of Supergirl and developed in the same month through two episodes of The Flash and Batwoman.