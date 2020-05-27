Gian Piero Díaz “block” to Tepha Loza for to do show with Pancho Rodriguez: “you contradicted”│VIDEO Web Eye | Eye Show

Tepha Loza he returned to “This is war” and at the time you choose team, did not miss the opportunity to send a hint to your former spouse Pancho Rodriguez.

LOOK: Sergio George compares to Amy Gutierrez with Christina Aguilera: “can’t find many singers like that”

“I started in the green team but right now I feel that my heart is divided in three,” said Tepha to then express his desire to go to the Lions because, she says, Pancho Rodriguez, not the he wanted in the green.

“Despite the fact that Pancho Rodríguez practically called Angie Arizaga… when was Angie here was doing as well, is because I wanted the Green team”, said.

However, Tepha said it was a personal issue with Pancho: “It is not necessary to make these gestures. It is not for the personal side, I always look for the personal side”.

Gian Piero Diaz did not miss the opportunity and made him the ‘stop’ to the competitor: “But if it is not a personal matter, you do not have to tell Pancho what you can do or what not to do”.

“It’s not that”, replied Tepha Loza.

“Is that Tepha, you contradicted (…) Pancho has the absolute freedom to say what they think or express it. I do think that your part comes as a personal issue, do you feel yours and that is why you are upset”, insisted Gian Piero Diaz.

“It is valid to view the article for that side. (Pancho) knows what I feel in this type of situations”, responded to Tepha.

Tepha Loza does show in EEG – Daily Eye

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS

Sergio George compares to Amy Gutierrez with Christina Aguilera

Sergio George about Amy Gutierrez – daily Eye

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED