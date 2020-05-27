Five series that are not on any platform and that we want to see

Related news

The platforms multiply, Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Apple, Netflix… all try to have the best catalog possible and announce every month dozens of releases in the form of series and movies. Not only films produced by them or of which they acquire the rights to broadcast exclusively, one of the ways to engage viewers is to get classic tv, which have been washed away and that people want to keep watching or they can be discovered for new generations.

In the war for the best series of the whole story HBO has the lead, because they, as a chain cable in the US, produced several of the jewels that marked a before and an after in the world of fiction. Theirs are The sopranos, The Wire, six feet under, Game of Thrones… the classic that they all include always in the best series of the history. But, what happens with those that were issued some time in Spain but right now no one has his rights? There are many classics that are in limbo without anyone to buy them and leaving the seriéfilos without the possibility of seeing them. These are the five that we want somebody to buy to be able to enjoy them.

‘The west wing of the white house’

One of the most bloody and surprising. The masterpiece created by Aaron Sorkin on a U.S. president and the advisors and people of communication in the shade is not on any platform. It is logical that it was on HBO, if only because Sorkin did with them The Newsroombut what is certain is that you can’t see in any site. In its time, aired on NBC in the US, and on the other side of the pond will be included in the service HBO Max, the new bet of the platform, so you have to be aware of if you finally get to Spain. It will be the time that many discover one of the series most awarded in the history of television.

30 rock, another gem without owner.



’30 rock’

One of the best comedies that have been made in recent decades in television also has its platform in Spain. For a time he was on Amazon Prime Video, but expired permits on the fiction created by Tina Fey and went on to the list of great fiction that no one broadcasts in our country. It was also NBC that aired in the US, and also swept the Emmy awards during his broadcast. Comedy smart, short chapters, and a hilarious view on the television thanks to a plot which tells how they work the writers and directors of a humor program, daily american television.

‘Vientos de agua’

One of the problems of the platforms is that your catalog changes according to the countries, and there are series that can be enjoyed in certain territories and not others, is the case of the Spanish Vientos de Agua, the blockbuster that Telecinco occurred Juan José Campanella and that in Latin america you can see on Netflix while here we have to be disappointed.

A round trip to the focus of this series, that of a young miner from asturias who emigrated to Argentina in the midst of Civil War and the return to Spain of his son with the time of the playpen of their children. A wonder that few know and that I hope will be soon available in our country.

Buffy the vampire slayer, another cult film you can’t see it legally.



‘Frasier’

A historical series, only. One of those comedies of situation that changed television and that, unfortunately, can not see it in our country. Before Friends and many other comedies, the psychiatrist and radio host who gave life Kelsey Grammer encouraged us with these 11 seasons flagship. 37 Emmy awards, and 34 million viewers for this series that, in addition, is a spin-off of another fiction that you can’t see in Spain. Cheers.

‘Buffy, the vampire slayer’

One of the series that became cult phenomena. Despite his looks is a teenager, this fiction created by Joss Whedon and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar it happened to be a real gem thanks to its capacity of being original and novel. Chapters are dumb, music… everything was and everything fit in the fantastic backdrop of this vampire slayer teen who became his protagonist in a star. Remains a gem with the passing of the years, but unfortunately not what we can see on any platform.