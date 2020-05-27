Don does it again! Miley Cyrus rapa to her boyfriend Cody Simpson

The photo also gave the fans a look at his style rocker

The singer of 27 years posted a picture of herself giving the artist of 23 years, a new hair cut. The photo also gave the fans a look at their style rocker. “Mohawks to the game,” wrote the star of “Slide Away” next to the photo.

Cyrus has submitted any looks in the last few months. In January, he posted a photo of his ‘ mullet modern.”

“Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something nervous,” said stylist Sally Hershberger in November after she made the cut. “We went with a mullet modern that she can use elegant, but also wavy and messy”.

Then, last week, Cyrus shared a photo of her new look. In fact, her mother, Tish Cyrus, was the one who cut her hair in pigtails, with a little bit of virtual help of Hershberger. The duo mother-daughter even shared a video of the process with Vogue.

“I trained well to Tish;),” wrote Hershberger in Instagram.

Cyrus and Simpson are not the only stars that play with new styles while distance themselves socially. To see more transformations of hair in the house of celebrities, visit the gallery.

“Mohawks to the game,” wrote Cyrus next to the photo.

DWYANE WADE

The NBA star shows her fiery red hair on the social networks during the weekend. “When you think you know it, change it”, subtituló publication of Instagram that revealed his great transformation.

TAYLOR SWIFT

The singer of Lover recently showed a set of fun, flirty and whimsical, and a look of beauty that will make you dream of summer. Seemed to dye her hair with some of their stands that were blue and pink.

JAMIE-LYNN SIGLER

The actress debuts a change of hair important, one that she herself did! “That was 2 years of physical growth, emotional and spiritual that I cut through there on my birthday,” she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her holding your locks.

CHRIS PRATT

With the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the student of “Parks and Recreation” cut his hair “freaking good” while the parents continue to practice social distancing.

CHRIS LANE

The country singer participated in the challenge #ShaveFromHome Schick Hydro to help raise money for the barbers out of work for a COVID-19. With the help of his Schick Hydro5 Sense Hydrate and Schick Hydro Groomer, Chris showed off his transformation in Instagram.

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR

The actress Cruel Intentions took to Instagram to show her new hairstyle. “Rose all day”, subtituló your video.

CHRIS NORTH

“I decided to deal with the hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine,” wrote the star of Mr. Big.

CARSON DALY

The presenter of Voice she stopped in front of the fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.

ARMIE HAMMER

Did you notice something different? The actor shows his great transformation, which involves a mohawk and a mustache horseshoe. “Kill the game” jokes on Instagram.

LAUREN BURNHAM AND ARIE LUYENDYK

“Now @ ariejr is really a silver fox,” joked the student of Bachelor in Instagram.

HILARY DUFF

The star of Lizzie McGuire was dismissed from their characteristic tufts blond and opted for a bold look blue.

CASEY COTT

The star of Riverdale and his brother agreed to shave his head to help raise funds for Charity Water.

ROSALIA

The singer and songwriter of Spanish showed their new explosions in the middle of the quarantine.

ARIANA GRANDE

“Get a load a dis”, the singer of “thanks, next”, shared on Twitter when he showed his new curly hair.

BLAKE SHELTON

Who is ready for an update of mullet quarantine? “@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level … Stripes”, shared the coach of The Voice on Twitter.

JENNIFER LOVES HEWITT

“The smile of a girl that you just make at home highlights the roses strong because what else can I do right now!” The 911 in Fox Star wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @limecrimemakeup, these hair conditioners are easy and fun! @ Nikkilee901 don’t be mad hahaha. I really miss you!”

TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY

“Hello, gray. I don’t peinaré during #socialdistancing, and I agree!” Co-host real shared on Instagram.

MALUMA

A shaved head had never felt so well in the colombian singer. Nice cut, buddy!