Director James Cameron is a fan of the first movie of Resident Evil

James Cameron, director of the first two Terminatorof Aliens or the successful Avatarhave a “guilty pleasure” and is no other than enjoy with Resident Evil Paul W. S. Andersonthe first film of a long saga starring Milla Jovovich. The films take some elements from the games of Capcom and reinvent the universe, its characters and villains, and although the crtica has not been very positive with none of them, the premiere of 2002’s has won fans with the passage of time.

The magazine Empire contact with Cameron for his number Celebration Of Cinema and I talked with l of the films that ms bean seen during the confinement of the last weeks, a period that has affected the premiere and filming many productions -including the grabacin of the aftermath of Avatar-. “One of my films of ‘guilty pleasure’ that I think is very well done it is Resident Evil“says Cameron. “Seeing Michelle Rodriguez in this film, movindose as this creature of the wild, it’s fun”. Michelle protagoniz a film with the director, Avatar. It is known for “guilty pleasure” to the films -or other entertainment – they enjoy while being considered as bad.

The film it was possible to 103 million dollars with a budget of only 32 million. Its aftermath, that, in general, liked less to the fans of the series, achieved higher revenues -the last of the 312 million – and in total accumulated more than 1000 million dollars.

Paul W. S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are in charge of Monster Hunter

Resident Evil return to the big screen with a reboot ms focused on the terror, but Paul W. S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are currently occupied with another of the sagas of Capcom: Monster Hunter. Its premiere was planned for Septemberbut this date may change if the pandemic coronavirus maintains its element of danger in the near months.