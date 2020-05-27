Dies actor of Seinfeld and Star Trek Richard Herd at the age of 87, El Siglo de Torreón

The american actor Richard Herd, renowned for playing “Mr. Wilhelm” in the series “Seinfeld,” passed away at the age of 87 in Los Angeles, derived from a cancer with which she struggled.

His wife, the also actress Patricia Crowder Herd, confirmed the news to the average american The Hollywood Reporter.

The Herd had a disease called osteomyelitis, an infection that almost kills him when he was a child. For two years he studied at the Boston Summer Theatre, as well as passed by the united States army during the Korean War. Then the Herd moved to New York City where she studied acting and art.

In a career of more than five decades, born in Boston played the admiral “Owen Paris in Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Renegades (even he was a founding member of The Enterprise Blues Band, musical group composed of cast members of various Star Trek series) the captain “Dennis Sheridan” on T. J. Hooker, as well as a member of the CIA in All the President’s Men.

His debut in the cinema was with the film Hercules in New York, released in 1970, although it was also part of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, The China syndrome, The Onion Field, and Buffy the vampire slayer, where she shared credits with Sarah Michelle Gellar.

One of their roles to be remembered was playing “Mr. Wilhelm” in the series Seinfeld, appearing 11 times during three seasons, giving life to a clueless executive of the New York Yankees.

Your papers most recent were in series such as Shameless and Hawaii Five-O, even though he had some roles in A Christmas in New York, Get Out and The Silent Natural.