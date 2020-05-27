Criticism: Criticism of “La chancha”, Franco Verdoia

The chancha (Argentina-Brazil/2019). Direction and screenplay: Franco Verdoia. Cast: Esteban Meloni, Gabriel Goity, Raquel Karro, Gladys Florimonte and Rodrigo Silveira. Photography: João Castelo Branco. Edit: Lucas Cesario Pereira. Sound: Kiko Ferraz and Christian Vaisz. Music: Leo Heinkin and Kiko Ferraz. Duration: 97 minutes. Suitable for 13 and older with reservations. Premiere this Thursday 28/5, at 20, in Cinema.Ar TV (repeated Saturday, also at 20) and available from the Friday 29th in free streaming for a week in Cinema.Ar Play (then follow in Cinema.Ar Estrenos).

In times in which the majority of the movies seem made to sedate the viewer by making him feel comfortable, survived by a handful of productions that test the opposite way; that is, face to face with their convictions, their way of seeing the world, with the beliefs they have acquired. To this last group belongs The chancha, a grueling and enthralling film’s autobiographical Franco Verdoia (co-chair with Paul Bardauil of The life after).

The chancha it is a film of silences and stares, assumptions and suggestions that worry. But at the beginning it is different. It all started with the trip resort Paul (huge work of Esteban Meloni) with his wife and son brazilian (Raquel Karro and Rodrigo Silveira). Makes a good time that this man settled in Porto Alegre does not return to the little village of The Rods, the same in which he spent his childhood and early youth.

But what should be a moment of peace and tranquility is transformed into a veritable torment after Paul discover that, in that same lodge is stopping a man from his same village (Gabriel Goity perfect in its nature unpleasant and repulsive) along with your partner. It is evident the surprise of both of them before a meeting as unexpected as little as desired.

From there, the film shows the interaction of two couples over a period of several days during which the tension between these men increase hour after hour, beyond their visible efforts to make it as if nothing had happened. It is known that there is something in the common past that haunts, that they would prefer to forget but that now, face to face, corroding on the inside. But, what?

In this informational vacuum nests the central core of a discomfort that will only grow scene after scene, to the time that the peaceful atmosphere of the place becomes a fertile ground for the weak balance-of-Paul begins to waver. Verdoia is not one of those directors that you need to lift your finger to scream their truths. On the contrary, his film makes economics narrative a rule, by depositing in the past out-of-field all of those demons who, beyond the passage of time, are still more alive than ever.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEhPMsyeUw8(/embed)

All the information about OtrosCines/Club and how to join our lm community