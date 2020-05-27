Criticises “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” with Zac Efron and Lily Collins

Ted Bundy Sleeping with the Killer or Extremely Wicked Shockingly Evil and Vile follow the story of a type apparently charismatic and affectionate and has won the heart of Liz, a single mother, forming a new family, but when this is arrested and accused of horrible murders, the girl will have to question if you really get to know the man with whom you live and discover if it really is a dangerous serial killer.

Based on actual events about one of the serial killers most dangerous and famous of history, the film is directed by Joe Berlinguer who was also in charge of the mini documentary series Conversations with killers: The tapes of Ted Bundy, in regards to the film despite having elements dummy is highly attached to the actual events, showing the stark reality of the killer.

The film is very well constructed and keep you intrigued the viewer as though Bundy was extremely cruel, capable of acts more inhuman to their victims, compared to most of the society and in front of the media proved to be a young educated and highly intelligent, showing a duality terrifying.

Recognizing the work of the cast on all of their protagonists Zac Efron without a doubt, offers one of the best jobs of his career because clearly it is seen that study your character, to be able to represent the emptiness and nihilism of Ted Bundyfor his part Lily Collins does a great job as Elizabeth Kloepfer the rest of the cast comprising John Malkovich, Jim Parsons and Kaya Scodelario complement each other in a big way, with performances solid.

In conclusion it is a ribbon it is recommended, that portrays the history of one of the serial killers most infamous of the story and reminds the audience that there is never let down our guard since appearances can be deceiving also makes us question if in truth, you can meet 100% of a person in a great part of the world rights of the film were acquired by Netflix where it is available.

You can find other reviews: The other Missy, The school life, Of such a father, If you Knew, Rich in love, Dangerous Lies, The Climb, The Willoughbys, Extraction, Violet, and Finch, Girls, Lost, Love.Wedding.Random, Sergio, Miracle in cell 7, Spencer Confidential, All day and a night, When they see us and Inconceivable.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7i4no2PvmM(/embed)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_RZOozUSTU(/embed)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lW6Z38HHJw(/embed)