Cameras and automated repetitions by artificial intelligence: how to produces the only tennis possible in times of pandemic – Info Arenales

An image of a match transmitted by an automatic camera by PlaySight

Two technology companies are the support on which slides a minimal action tennis professional in the midst of the pandemic. Are championships to four games won, without big names conveners and part of an experience that is more relevant for how it is performed due to its importance sports. A pitch of the Base Tennis Academy in Höhr-Grenzhausen (Germany) and another in the Fields Swim & Tennis Club, on the outskirts of Atlanta (united States) are sufficient to carry forward a series of competitions for the exhibition and with the permission of the ATP, the WTA and the TIU, the unit integrity of tennis. Because these mini tournaments that are transmitted from the cameras that are automated, production and distribution of streaming games remotely and with statistics generated by artificial intelligence, were the only snack possible for punters who have an appetite for sport in the flesh and bone instead of simulations of video games.

Repetition of the patterns generated by artificial intelligence

View this post on Instagram Talk about some major spin(R) – @tennis_point_official @sportsradarofficial @liveutv @utrtennistour @tennisclash @tennischannel @basetennis @exo-tennis @tenxsport A publication shared PlaySight (@playsight) the 12 May, 2020 at 2:05 am PDT

Playsight is an israeli company that, since 2010, develops a software that allows you to generate video with robotic cameras for the transmission of political parties and especially for the analysis of the game. The system is used in 25 different sports where there are four franchises of the NBA, 70 programs of university sport and the own USTA, the tennis federation of united States. Novak Djokovic and Pete Sampras have been investors of the company.

There are seven cameras multiangles managed remotely using image processing and analytics algorithms for the tracking of impact, trajectory of the ball, player movement, speed of the shots and effects. A tagging system allows users to generate in seconds a clip with, for example, all the drives invested that has hit a player in a training to be analyzed by your coach. Currently, asi is working the world number two Simona Halep: their practices in Romania are followed in live from Australia by his coach Darren Cahill through the platform.

Dustin Brown, one of the animators of the tennis exhibition transmitted by cameras in automated

View this post on Instagram Hey @espn we got to (R) (R) for you w/ @dreddy_ja take on the tweener #sctop10 A publication shared PlaySight (@playsight) the 2 May, 2020 at 2:10 PDT

The other leg technology of the matter is, Sportradar, swiss company of data processing. The company, among other assets in the world of sport, has an agreement with the ITF, started in 2012, and reaches up to 2021 to capture and process incidents of more than 50 thousand tennis matches per season. Sportradar produces the official data of the competitions and used the artificial intelligence in real-time not only to provide that information to the bookies, but to detect anomalous patterns in the trends of the rollers. Its mission is to produce alarms when the flow of money goes beyond what is expected for a particular party.

The appearance of these competitions, occasional and disjointed, with a professional tennis cancelled at least until the 1st of August, said a warning from the TIU. Although it is of competencies that are not official, the players involved are under the coverage of the ATP in all its standards and rules: “To date, these events have been organised privately and have not been sanctioned nor recognized by the international bodies of government of the courts. As such, they are not subject to the rules anti-corruption in the sport. But the professional players, officials and support staff who participate in them and that are registered in the ATP, WTA and ITF will continue to be people covered by the program. This means that still be subject to the anti-corruption guidelines. The TIU has issued its guidelines to the players in this regard.”, he says part of the statement of the agency.

Darren Cahill used the software with Simona Halep

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJB3E1IvhWM(/embed)

The result of this transient binding of technology companies are tennis matches that are seen in streaming platforms, with minimal human intervention in place for the generation of the video and the statistical packages of the parties. The user can choose angle and “zoom” with some of the cameras. The automated system selects the most relevant points and produces the repetitions of the best plays. The German stage of these exhibits is already closed and there are still pending some matches in Atlanta. It is expected new experiences while the circuits still have their blind low.

The consumption of this tennis of social distance in all direction is given by the platforms pays Playsight and the Tennis Channel, which now also became a OTT that directly reaches the consumer even if the parties are not available for Argentina. The quality of the transmissions does not differ much from the streaming done by the own ATP tournaments and challengers, but here with more cameras and games enriched by data that enable the analysis of the game. Is more interesting all the technological production behind this tennis drip that the performance of the players. At least for now.

By: Marcelo Gantman Did You like this note? View comments 0

Topics: | Sports | Tennis

| The technology in the sport CoronavirusFuente of the news (The Nation)