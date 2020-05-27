Arriving stars to the red carpet of the Golden Globes

The glamour, the talent, the beauty, the guapura, the charisma, among other qualities are mixed in the red carpet of the Golden globes, which launched a few minutes before 17:00 hours.

This event starts the awards season to the best of film, television and music from 2019, and the best with ball gowns, evening gowns and lots of sympathy.

The first to arrive were Sofia Carson, actress and singer, Kristin Cavallari, who was in the series “the Hill. Other than madrugó to tread the Beverly Hilton was Pierce Brosnan, who with the whole family and stole flashes to the media.



Sofia Carson. Photo AFP

Without a companion, the actor of “Godzilla: King of the monsters” and “Bloodline”, Kyle Chandler, also strolled through the encarpetado colorado, while meters behind, he was followed by the irish, Andrew Scot, who gave life to the nemesis of Sherlock Holmes, Dr. Moriarty, best known in the BBC series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

Andrew Scott. Photo: AFP

The actress from “Vampire Academy”, “Why Him?”, “Before I Fall” and “Zombieland: Double Tap”, Zoey Deutch, confided much in her beauty and took sighs to your step with a dress yellow and bra that made her look youthful and elegant.



Zoey Deutch. AFP

The actors for Best foreign language Film, Parasites, the director-Bon Joong Ho, were also present on the red carpet as the cuban actress Ana de Weapon, who was spectacular.



Actors south koreans Jeong-eun Lee, Yeo-jeong Jo and Kang-ho Song. Photo: AFP



Ana de Armas. Photo: AFP

Famous as Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning and Kristen Dunst were the ones that stole camera, cries and sighs for the present in the Beverly Hilton Hotel, as it looked beautiful and with simple costumes.



Margot Robbie. Photo: AFP



Dakota Fanning. Photo: AFP



Kristen Dunst. Photo: AFP

As host to the 77 delivery of the golden Globes will be cargop for the fifth time Ricky Gervais, while the presenters will be Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Margot Robbie, Harvey Keitel, Daniel Craig, and Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Glenn Close, Will Ferrell, Ted Danson, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Octavia Spencer, Ana de Armas, Pierce Brosnan.

Names such as Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker”, foreign films like “Parasite”, the Korean Bong Joon-ho; “Story of a marriage” with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino for “The Irish”, are a favorite of the evening.

