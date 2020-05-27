Anotá 10 themes in the play list for Mother’s Day

The music fills in the gaps when words don’t come. In special moments, the emotions we expire and leave us dumb. It costs us to express what we want to convey. Mother’s Day is one of those events where the words are atragantan, the feelings collide by flow…and the music comes to the rescue.

10 songs sung in Spanish to celebrate Mother’s Day and say, with a hug, lots of things.

Juan Gabriel, Eternal Love

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgKqxLAhRKE(/embed)

Christina Aguilera, Forever you

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eh83bxcvvts(/embed)

Marco Antonio Soliz, I love you mom

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEI3-ZLVEl4(/embed)

Laura Pusini, Sorry

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIcSnyY1szY(/embed)

El canto del loco, For you

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jx-Bpcn8imk(/embed)

Amaia Montero, I’m going to say a thing

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cGFrXU5raY(/embed)

Ricardo Arjona, My girlfriend is getting old

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LH1VLXKNIuY(/embed)

Andy & Lucas, Mother

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3GDBc4Enck(/embed)

Alex Ubago, For so many things

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Du45YpmXdPI(/embed)

Diego Torres, Maybe

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXyqtbYON1c(/embed)