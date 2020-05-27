Alejandra Baigorria on “chemistry” with George Forsyth: “What you see is not asked for ‘ web eye | Eye Show

Thousands are rumors that ensure a rapprochement between the exintegrante of “This is War”, Alejandra Baigorria and the mayor of Victoria, George Forsyth. And is that both figures have not ruled out the possibility of knowing each other better, and to have highlighted its physical qualities from one another.

In the face of these assertions the ‘Blonde Gamarra’ clarified what is the link that binds it to the maximum authority of the district, already mentioned, and admit that the admiration between the two is mutual.

“It is a matter of mutual admiration because we have now known in the field of work and the social work. It seems to Me a man with many qualities, is very smart, very skilled and capable. Is fighting for Peru in one of the worst moments, and that is worthy of admiration”, said.

Also, the entrepreneur ensures that the chemistry between them is undeniable, and is not closed to the possibility that you may pass something in the future.

“What you see is not asked for. People are going to say that because we have made a good team, but in the end the decisions are personal, and are going to give if you have to give. I’m not close to anything, but I do not say that something happens”, said.

Baigorria ensures that you are currently single. He also highlighted the affection, respect and admiration that he feels for the popular ‘Ken’.

“In life one can not close the doors to anything, now I’m single, later could be, I don’t know what could happen, but the admiration, affection and respect for him is incredible. Has a growth habit, tall, big and handsome, by something you say the ‘Ken’”, said to Trome.

