10 fun facts of the wedding of prince William and Kate Middleton

The actor Rubén Sanz he has excelled in the world of entertainment for his shares in the television, film and theatre and in an interview with the Magazine Class, told us a bit of their projects and how to spend the quarantine with his partner and his eldest son.

A post shared by Rubén Sanz (@rubensanz11) on May 1, 2020 at 12:19pm PDT



The also model born in Spain, he did his university studies in Economic Sciences while serving on professional football player, however, fate led him to acting, where not only demonstrates the talent he has, but also leaves sighing to his fans with every character he interprets.



His career spans many projects such as “the opposite of love” , “Body Elite”, “Scenes from a marriage”, “Blind dating”, “All for the game”, “Three”, “Achilles”, and the series of Netflix “The Dragon”.

Instagram @rubensanz11



How do you get past the quarantine?



– “Someone recently asked me that how much you dedicabamos to this, to see series, to this or to the other, but I told him, life has given me a child, I have been given the full employment of 24 hours to be with him, as you have to be positive to life and there is no good that for evil does not come, and this situation has allowed us the opportunity not to miss even a second of these first few months of life, since the filming already know as they are and would have been a bit complicated for the two, so entertaining and changing diapers”.

Courtesy Agency



How does it feel to be a dad?



– “To be honest I think that for moms like you there inside, is much more aware than a parent, in fact check out what I’m going to say, already when I was going to give birth, when she was 8 months, I told him, ‘we can go this weekend to I don’t know where,’ and she said ‘how’, I forgot. When I saw him for the first time, it was a thing fascinating, each day you begin to realize that you have a responsibility, new challenges, lack of sleep, but what a view, smiles at you and you forget everything. It is an amazing experience, see how it goes coming out of there”.

A post shared by Rubén Sanz (@rubensanz11) on May 2, 2020 at 11:20am PDT



Why did you decide to come to Mexico and continue with your career as an actor?



– “For what I studied I came to work in a bank, in 2007 in Spain I did a series of very successful called “Scenes from a marriage”, then I turned to the interpretation, in 2013 I was doing project in Colombia, but after it emerged that they were looking for a villain, and I came to Mexico, and I had the opportunity to make wonderful projects for us-in reality, the world must be our work place and if you leave a project and nice that you are interested in, then you’re going to do it. Also read: Camila Sodi sings “who cares”; will be a theme of the telenovela “Rubí”

Instagram @rubensanz11



How was it working in the series The Dragon?



– “Pure happiness, many times when you build a group of very good job you enjoy a lot this project, and also the story is very good, we generated an excellent work atmosphere, every day that you were going to work were going with a big smile. In addition, you were doing what you really love it”.

Courtesy Agency



How did you feel when recording the remake of the telenovela “Rubi”?



– “I have been fortunate that it has been continue to a little bit with the family W and Lemon whom the assembling, then going to work seeing the same people, of course with another cast of actors, but it has been a very nice challenge to be more concentrated. In terms of the quality of the format, nothing to envy to any series of a platform, or that have millions and millions of dollars. The filming of Ruby will take a lot of care, I’m eager to see how they are going to receive in Mexico and Camila is just incredible.”

A post shared by Rubén Sanz (@rubensanz11) on May 19, 2020 at 11:37am PDT



Tell us a little about your character in Ruby



– “I’ve been lucky, I wanted to make several amazing characters and for an actor it is wonderful to make characters of different branches, could make my reel only characters work. In a I’m a super good person, in another I’m a bastard, then that give you the possibility of being able to be all those things is wonderful. With “Ruby” I get the character of the prince of Spain, character as more cool, we have raised significant level.

Instagram @rubensanz11

Why did you choose to be an actor?



– “I feel that life pushes you a little to your place, I from small went to the cinema with my father, we had a lot of habit of renting movies and staying home, something was brewing out there, until life gave me the opportunity to be able to devote myself to it. One has to be very aware to the signs that occur around us that you are indicating a little, and it is very difficult that I’m telling you, I started to work on a television program as a model, to fashion shows in a variety show, there were singers, models and had sketches, I sat with them and watched them do the tests, it seemed to me wonderful, then I started to study acting, without the intention to devote myself to this, but because I called the attention and the life pushed me, I started working on this, the first time I tried it professionally I said I want this for my life for always and see that it is a profession complicated, hard, faith, but I do not wanted to get off the donkey, as we say, here and no-one I check.

A post shared by Rubén Sanz (@rubensanz11) on Sep 24, 2019 at 11:39am PDT

Rubén Sanz is happy with his partner Cris Vivó and your firstborn, who is two months old, the actor plans to new projects in film, theatre and television and will continue with her acting career.