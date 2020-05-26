Who is the daughter of Tom Cruise?

Suri Cruise, daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, celebrated the past month of April, 14 years of age. In your account of Instagram as his famous mom dedicated to him a loving message: “happy birthday to you, my heart, I feel really lucky to be your mother, let’s make this year an incredible one”.

Before the quarantine by the sanitary contingency, Suri Cruise could not celebrate his birthday as he wanted to, but her mom Katie Holmes took her daughter to pass very well in your home.

Katie Holmes usually do not share pictures where you see the face of his daughter, the fruit of the marriage he had with the Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

The love story of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

The actor met Katie during the search of a co-star for his movie “Mission impossible 3”. His first appearance in public was on April 29, 2005, in Rome, Italy, at the David di Donatello Awards, the Italian equivalent of the Oscars.

A few months after they committed themselves; Tom Cruise said to have fallen in love of the actress in the talkshow host Oprah Winfrey, the star in a scene of excessive clinging to a sofa and proclamarle his love during the transmission of the show on television.

Shortly after, the actor proposed marriage to Katie Holmes on 17 July 2005 at the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. “Today is a great day for me, I’m engaged to a magnificent woman“she said,” at that time. On April 18 2006 born Suri, the first biological daughter of Tom Cruise.









The 18 of November of that year he married with Katie Holmes, creating a great expectation in Italy was the chosen place for the ceremony. The ceremony was celebrated by the rite of the Church of Scientology, in the castle Odescalchi in Bracciano, 35 km from Rome.

In June 2012, Katie Holmes filed for divorce alleging irreconcilable differences and custody of Suri. On the basis of the medium TMZ, the main reason that led the actress to take the step was the obsession disproportionate that showed her husband by Scientology.

Tom Cruise at the premiere of “Mission impossible: impact” in 2018. Photo: AFP



