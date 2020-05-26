When did you premiere the expected film ‘The New Mutants’?

It focuses on the adventures of a group of mutant teenagers

Disney plans to have ‘The New Mutants’, a movie derived from the series of ‘X-Men’, to be released in cinemas on the 28th of August, at least in the united States, where they still remain closed in major cities and without the opening date.

During these months, Disney had not reserved in the calendar a new day to present on ‘The New Mutants’, which will become the second tape of the giant of the entertainment in getting to theaters after the confinement.

The film ‘the New Mutants’ is based on a series of comics created in the 80’s that expanded the universe of ‘X-Men’ and focused on the adventures of a group of mutant teenagers with extraordinary abilities that are locked up in a kind of psychiatric.

In the progress of the film appear Maisie Williams, famous for playing AryaStark on ‘Game of Thrones’; the interpreter of Latin origin, Anya Taylor-Joy, known for tapes as ‘TheWitch’ (2015) or ‘Split’ (2016); and the brazilian Alice Braga, popular for having starred in the american version of ‘the Queen of The South’.

In addition, the leaders announced a possible cameo from Antonio Banderas the who do not know more details.

The film has experienced numerous setbacks since the move the first images of the project in 2017, at which time it was chained to a postponement amid rumors that the film needed a lot of retouching, such as, for example, to shoot new scenes.Image: Clasos

