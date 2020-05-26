What is better Camp Rock or High School Musical?

Twitter it has become the platform specialized in discussions. Even more in this season of quarantine, where users have taken to put in trends in any topic; from Juanpa Zurita is celebrating his birthday number 24until the anniversary of the time that Zayn Malik left One Direction.

And this time it has not been the exception, as it has been in trend Camp Rock and High School Musical; where the followers of Disney Channel of the old school have been in debate over which of the two successful films is the best.

As you will recall, in High School Musical we met Zac Efron as Troy Bolton, alongside Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella and Ashley Tisdale as Sharpay, along with an incredible cast. A film full of drama, staging, basketball and teenagers in stage plays.

On the other hand is Camp Rockwith Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, Joe, Nick and Kevin. In a camp where the Jonas were also a group of brothers famous, while Demi was Mitchie, a young charismatic who falls in love with Joe, about music, rock and scenery.

These have been the best reactions Twitter on this debate. And tell us, what is better High School Musical or Camp Rock?

which is better??????? Rt→HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

Fav→CAMP ROCK pic.twitter.com/g2mEqDL0E6 — 𝖕𝖆𝖚⚡ (@whiskerswiergo) March 30, 2020

CAMP ROCK DIOSSS THAT NOSTALGIA — beatriz lopes (@beatrizlopes00) March 30, 2020

Team High School Musical 100% 💪🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/o85snW4iaA — alberto ➕ (@albert0almagro) March 30, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL WILL REIGN ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/siSFtNegrI — Sick of It (@Al337_) March 30, 2020

CampRock us a gift this time pic.twitter.com/5tIJ3rEylc — Nati Reyes (@Naatitareyes) March 30, 2020

At what age is exceeded, this scene of Camp Rock? pic.twitter.com/UgxYMA4NA1 — J Dittrich (@Jesi_Estefania) March 30, 2020

