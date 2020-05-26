What excess of editing? The radical change of Khloé Kardashian

Khloé, the second of the clan Kardashian surprised her followers with a photo of his stunning change of look.

The model and businesswoman posted a ‘selfie’ to your account of Instagram and immediately gained thousands of views.

Although the ‘post’ is filled with praise and good feedback, some of the fans of the daughter of Kris Jenner, claimed that the socialite abused Photoshop.

See also → do Everything for love? Camilo tattoo the side in honor of Evaluna

With more than 5 million likes, the model upheld is at its best and proved that her new healthy lifestyle does give results.

I want to evolve as Khloe Kardashian pic.twitter.com/0Esexnble3 — Jeison Rodriguez (@JeisonR96) May 24, 2020

Despite the effort that has made Khloé to have the body you have now, several surfers took advantage of the impact of the photo to create memes.

khloe kardashian took to another level the plastic surgery. we transplanted them another head. pic.twitter.com/NTdrrzjHzG — the owl picasso (@arycarangi) May 24, 2020

Some claimed that “Khloé Kardashian goes shopping when they get tired of his appearance” and acquires “another face”.

How Khloe Kardashian goes shopping when she gets tired of her look pic.twitter.com/uSWnAQE8Se — Trigga Tre (@_PressTrigga) May 23, 2020

Drafting NTN24.com