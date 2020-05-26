What Anya Taylor-Joy as Furious? 3 reasons why it is a great idea

The ‘actress ‘ Fragmented’ could star in the spin-off of the franchise ‘Mad Max’.

Despite the difficulties of the world at this time, the film industry is not stopped, and several projects are moving forward with some of the processes that can occur in a virtual way. That was the case of the casting via Skype Anya Taylor-Joy for the role of Furious, the spinoff that enlists George Miller after presenting the character in Mad Max: Fury on the Road.

You already have details on this potential signing, find out more in this note. Now, it is turn to learn more reasons why the actress of 23 years old is the perfect choice to give life to the young version of the Imperator Furious.

THE ACTRESS HAS GAINED EXPERIENCE IN KEY GENRES SUCH AS

The actress has participated in Fragmented and Glassthe last two installments of the trilogy of M. Night Shyamalan. With key moments of action, has actress has proven her management at the scene. The same thing happens with The Witch, horror movie that turns into a great letter of presentation to Taylor-Joy.

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY IS A FRESH FACE AND THIS WOULD BE HIS FIRST LEADING ROLE IN A BLOCKBUSTER

The actress of 23 years has starred in independent films such as The witch, Thoroughbreds and Emma. This would be the perfect opportunity to consolidate his career, in a proposal more commercial, but under the lens of a genius like George Miller who gave us Mad Max: Fury on the Road with a spectacular result.

IN ADDITION, IT WOULD INTRODUCE A YOUNGER AUDIENCE TO THE FRANCHISE ‘MAD MAX’

This universe gained a new wave of followers with the arrival of Fury in the Way. The tape-led by Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. The same thing could mean this spinoff with a younger version of Furious. Yes, it will be key for this proposal to keep the fidelity to the delivery prior to or it could mean a point against for the lovers of the tape of 2015.

(Cover picture: Universal)