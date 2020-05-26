Westworld: The Man in Black back to be bad, forward Jonathan Nolan

The same Ed Harris not sinti qualms about criticizing his participation in the third season of Westworld. Is responsible to sum it up as follows: “I firm to be the Black Man, not the Man in White”. This dissatisfaction, which seems to have dyed his bitterness and also to the fans, it seems that has arrived to the ll of the creators of the series, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. In the face a fourth season that HBO is already responsible to confirm, it seems that the character of Harris returning to be that relentless and sdico character that we all remember from the first season.

The Man in Black in the fourth season of Westworld

Only have gone a few weeks since the third season of Westworldthat is still grappling with serious problems of hearing, reached its end. However, Jonathan Nolan you already have the sights set in the near episodes. This has led to the co-creator of the production forward him another detail of the ideas, which it now has in mind… and that’s sure to give foot to the spectators to build their own theories about it.

Nolan was present at a roundtable organized by polite Paley Center for Media (through Entertainment Weekly), which are emiti earlier this week. In this meeting present were other big names of the series, as the cast formed by Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson. Besides Nolan, Lisa Joy and Denise Th participated also in the talk, and it was then when the creative lanz a possible clue about the character of Harris. That s: beware of possible spoilers.

“ “I can’t wait to see Ed kill all”

“I firmly believe that the irone me gua”, I shared Nolan during the online chat. “(William) ends convirtindose in this (a anfitrin), which is what has been controlling for so long that has controlled you for so long. And visceral level, I can’t wait to see Ed kill all“. Taking into account the end of the third season that he shares with the character of Tessa Thompson, it is not unreasonable to think that the Man in Black is also ready to re-sow the fear.

On the other hand, Harris seems most excited about with this new horizon that presents itself to l: “I was happy to return to wearing the black suit”, coment the actor during the round table. “I have No idea what is planned for m. I have made this alliance with Tessa, what s. With luck, we can make a dao quite important“. For the moment, we still have to wait to find out what to be the focus from which to enjoy the Man in Black.

Source.