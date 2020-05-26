Westworld Season 4: release date on HBO, trailer, what will happen, the actors, the characters and everything | TV Series | the united States | Video | Chips TV Fame

“Westworld, a series based on the film of the same name from 1973 written and directed by Michael Crichton, will have a fourth season, this was confirmed by HBO on April 22, 2020. Before the announcement the creators of the fiction, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan told Variety that they hope to do at least one more season before concluding the story.

“From theme park west to the metropolis technocratic in the near future, we have enjoyed every twist of the minds of the narrators teachers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. We are anxious to see where it will take us to his inspired vision,” said president of programming HBOCasey Bloys, in a press release.

Westworld | Trailer from the end of season 3

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN SEASON 4 OF “WESTWORLD”?

In the last episode of the third season of “Westworld”, Rehoboam reveals that the plan designed by Solomon for Aches and Caleb is not the salvation of the human race but the book of revelation. Appalled, Maeve confronts Serac, which is only the spokesman of Rehoboam, and before you can erase all memory of aches and Pains connected to the computer and joins his memory and talks to her.

When Serac removes all memory of Pain, it also clears the memory of Solomon by giving the system access to Serac, thus sealing his fate. Caleb tells Rehoboam to run the final command, that is to say it removes the control to Serac and the AI deletes itself. Caleb and Maeve leave Serac bleeding on the ground, and then covered the devastated urban landscape of Los Angeles while she utters his characteristic line: “This is the new world, and in this world, you can be whoever you want”.

But the third installment of the “Westworld” it doesn’t end there, it includes two scenes post-credits. First, William is considered to be the savior of the world and comes up to the facilities of Delos, where he is with Charlotte Hale, who confirms his idea and presents a better copy of it. The clone will cut the throat of his human version what William is dead?

Dolores died in the third season of “Wetsworld” (Photo: HBO)

The second sequence seems to take several years after, as it appears Bernard is covered with a lot of dust, returning to connect itself to discover where they had been the hosts who have gone to the “other life”.

Then, what Dolores is really dead? The hostess explained to Maeve that in reality all of the hosts are copies of it because it was the first hostess to work and others were created from it. But, Bernard has explained to Studds that he no longer feels the presence of Pain in the same way.

Although the fans that kept the hope that Pains would survive to slaughter, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy clarified in a recent interview with Variety that the host who appeared in the first season is gone forever.

On the scene of Bernard and what it means for the fourth season, Lisa Joy said: “The character of Bernard has always been, despite how he has been tortured, very noble. It is an emissary of his own type of light. Now you are going to travel to some new places and learn some new things.”

Bernard reconnects to discover where they had been the hosts who have gone to the “other life” (Photo: HBO)



TRAILER FOR SEASON 4 OF “WESTWORLD”

The fourth season of “Westworld” still no official trailer, but here are some images from the previous release.

ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “WESTWORLD” 4

The death of Pain does not necessarily mean that Evan Rachel Wood will not be part of the fourth season of the series HBOsince it is possible that there are several clones of Pains spread across the globe. As is the case with Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson).

For its part, the co-screenwriter of “Westworld” Denise Thé, drew Veriety that this last episode has been a good-bye definitive to Pain. “We have seen the Pains to die. All of their memories have been deleted. I think it’s really important to honor his death. It is a character that has evolved. We saw the fight for his freedom in the park, come to our world, wanting to leave their world for ours, and finally realize that humans, in many ways, have been enslaved. It is a choice that has a price: his sacrifice. (…) I think it is the right time to say goodbye to this Pain”.

What pain will come back in the fourth season of “Westworld”? (Photo: HBO)



Nolan added: “That character was. We love working with Evan, but we are far from talking publicly about how that fourth season.”

Other members of the original cast is expected to return include Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Ed Harris as Man in Black and Aaron Paul as Caleb.

Thandie Newton will return as Maeve in the fourth season of “Westworld” 4 (Photo: HBO)

WHEN IS PREMIERE OF SEASON 4 OF “WESTWORLD”?

The fourth season of “Westworld” we do not yet have a release date in HBObut it is possible that the new episodes don’t arrive until 2022.

Because of its history, scenery, visual effects and investment requires Joy and Nolan said that it is unlikely that follow-up before 18 to 20 months after the final episode of the third installment.

“As Jonah and Lisa will tell you, always say, ‘Can we get it before?’ As the shows get bigger and more complicated, I think that more time between seasons is probably becoming the norm,” said Bloys to Variety.

CALEB AND MAEVE, ARE AT THE FOREFRONT OF A NEW REVOLUTION?

The last chapter of the season of Westworld seemed to suggest that the powerful hostess and one of the anomalies of the haunting dystopia of perfection in the future unite to save the world. What of the chaos a result of the total liberation of the collective consciousness? What are the latent threat of the false Charlotte Hale? Like so many other things, the argument of Westworld don’t clear too much out of the picture and leaves the two characters watching the fire of the new world.

More than likely, yes: it is quite likely that despite being released by the Pains of Rehoboam, the world must face the serious threat of something more twisted. Courtesy of the powerful survivors. On the one hand, Delos and Incites yet have all kinds of information and few scruples, as to impose a new order on your measure.

And despite the fact that a good part of the board of directors of Delos died in the midst of the machinations of Serac, yet there are several members active with William at the head. What could happen is that the free will is obtained through the sacrifice of Pain just another illusion? It would be very undertone very Westworld as outside.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED

