This is the reason why Shawn Mendes can’t speak in public about his relationship with Camila Cabello

That Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes you want to jump to the view. If the video Miss made saltasen sparks through the screens of mobile and computer, photos of his public appearances are a true ode to love. However, the couple has not spoken in public about their relationship and Shawn Mendes could have given us the key to why you can’t comment anything about her relationship couple.

The people are still recovering from the action so sensual that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello gave us at the MTV VMA’s last week. Her interpretation of Miss, with the threat of final kiss, left us all the creeps.









NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Shawn Mendesy Camila Cabello performed at the MTV VMA’s 2019

(Bryan Bedder / AFP)









It is clear that between them there is an incredible chemistry, and not just on the stage. Every time we see them together, either on the street or enjoying the beach or a romantic outing, we leave our hearts by the eyes. Well, to us and to them. But what is funny about this topic is that none of the two has spoken in any interview about the other. Why?

Recently, in a Question and Answer Shawn Mendes, a fan asked a question in this direction. “You said that you’ve never been in love. What has changed that recently?” launched.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

(Johannes Eisele / AFP)









The response from Shawn Mendes to the clear question about Camila Cabello was surprised at the room: “Honestly, I want to say that I want to talk with you about these things, but I am not just me in the relationship. There is another person involved and I can not say the things that I feel. I am not only I who decides”.









The laughter of those present helped to pass the evil drink to Shawn, who had to face the dreaded question about his relationship with Camila Cabello. Judging by the words of the artist, it is she who does not want to talk about their romance, something that is not surprising considering all the problems he has had recently with the criticism of his body on social networks.

“>









