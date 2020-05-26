The looks of celebrities on the red carpet of the Oscars in 2020

The famous, in general those invited to submit a category or act during the event, began to arrive from the 20, to the carpet of the awards most anticipated Hollywood: the Oscars 2020.

The first artists to arrive are always those that are ahead of what the trends will be of great stars of the night, and thus was fulfilled. Check out some of the looks from the gala.

RED CARPET. Actress Renee Zelwegger. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. The actor Brad Pitt. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. Billy Porter with a dress from Giles Deacon. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. Actress Margot Robbie wearing a dress Armani. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. The actress Brie Larson. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. Lily Aldridge wearing a Ralph Lauren. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. Actress Zazie Beetz with a dress from Thom Browne. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. Actor George Mackay. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. The actress and singer Idina Menzel. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. America Ferrera wearing a dress from Alberta Ferretti. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. The little actress Julia Butters wearing a dress Csiriano. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. Black Chyna. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. Actress Caitriona Balfe. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. The actress Laura Dern. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. The actress Sigourney Weaver. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. Spike Lee and his wife, wearing an outfit in tribute to Kobe Bryant. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. Actress Mindy Kaling. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. The singer Billie Eilish with a suit Chanel. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. Actress Kaitlyn Dever wearing a dress by Louis Vuitton. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. Hailee Steinfeld, wearing a dress from Ralph and Russo. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. The actress Natalie Portman. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. Actors Robert De Niro and Paccino, nominated by The Irishman. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. The actress Sandra Oh. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. Actress Penelope Cruz wearing a dress Chanel Couture. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. Actress Amy Addams. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. The actress Olivia Colman. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. The actor Antonio Banderas. GETTY IMAGES

RED CARPET. The actress Salma Hayek. GETTY IMAGES