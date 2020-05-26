The look of hair from Belinda that fit well to the mexican

If we could identify to Belinda with a single look of your hair, would definitely be a balayage chestnut brown with light blonde, as it is the style that has prevailed in the owner of Tharaa Cosmetics during the last few years. However, it was only a few hours, our beloved Beli has changed the game with a remarkable transformation (and cool), and has been with the combination of paint and cut that fits incredibly well to the mexican: the balayage lob.

Balayage lob: So is the new hair of Belinda

The new hairstyle of the singer consists of a lob with tips paraded that extends to the clavicle and has a sweep of colour, which goes from a light brown at the roots and slowly brightening towards the blond platinum.

Here we can clearly see the tendencies of coloration in the look of hair from Belinda that are burning in the season, in that it combines balayage with a money piece in a subtle way. Remember that the money piece is just a tinge lighter strands in front, same look on other celebs such as Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Miranda Kerr and more.

Why is good mexican?

Beginning with the court, the lob Belinda it is ideal to balance the visual weight of the face, (which is usually something marked in the mexican) since distributes that load on the tips paraded, making an effect more streamlined and smooth on the face. And if we talk about the dye, phew… it is the combo perfect!