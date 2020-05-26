Tennis players most handsome of the last decade, version 2.0

Beauty, elegance, sensuality, charm: the players are flying on the pitch to win tournaments, but many of them are considered icons of beauty, sensuality and charm. Some of them also won the most prestigious titles, others were famous for their attractiveness.

So who are the players most beautiful of the last ten years?

Caroline Wozniacki . Considered one of the most beautiful and sensual icons of women’s tennis in the last ten years, his career is clear: he won the Australian Open in 2018 in a super final against Simona Halep and made it to the final in the 2009 US Open and 2014.

In 2017 he won the Final of the WTA tour. The former tennis player and Danish in his career, won a total of 30 titles in the 55 finals played. He retired in the Australian Open by 2020, at the age of 29 years. Rafael Nadal.

What more can you say about this champion who has won 19 Slams in his career, including 12 Open of France? Is looking to equal the record number of Slams, which still belongs to Roger Federer (with 20 Major).

In 2019, Nadal won the French Open and the Abierto de EE. UU. The King of Clay won a total of 85 titles. Your physical sculptural it became one of the athletes most beloved and envied.

In the past year he contracted marriage with his girlfriend of a lifetime Xisca Perello. Dominika Cibulkova . It is a star of social networking, but also one of the most beautiful tennis of the last ten years.

In his career, he won the Final of the WTA 2016 and reached the final at the Australian Open 2014, losing against Li Na. Retired in 2019, winning eight titles in 21 finals played. The Slovak reached her best ranking in singles and number 4 in the world in 2017.

Novak Djokovic . One of loslíderes of the pitch in the last ten years. Considered one of the Big Three: constantly looking for new titles and new records (with 17 Slams), Nole has won a total of 79 titles, including eight Open of Australia(a record).

It is also considered one of the tennis players most beautiful of the ATP Tour thanks to his slender physique, smile and look magnetic. The Serbian is in the list of the athletes sexiest of sport.

You readers, what tennis player considered to be missing in the list? All have plenty of talent and physical beauty.