So celebrated Maddie Ziegler and Jack Kelly its first anniversary!

Maddie Ziegler and Jack Kelly you’re a young, tender and nice couple that just completed its first anniversary, and celebrated the way most sweet.

Maddie Ziegler and her boyfriend Jack Kelly checked that there is nothing more tender than young love

Through its account of Instagram, Maddie pictures of how you celebrated this special date and we can only tell you that your heart will melt with so much love.

“O 2018! Today is a very special day for us. A year has passed since I met the guy more wonderful. We have matured so much together, I’m so grateful for so many laughs, smiles together. Today he took me on a picnic and it was so quiet. I had never been so happy. I love you so much. This one of many years.”