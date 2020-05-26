Sia returned to the music with “Together”, the first preview of his new album | YouTube | nndc-nnes Trends

The singer Sia returned to the music throughout high. He did so with the release of his track “Together”, a preview of what will be his next album and also his first film “Music”.

The artist, nine times nominated to the Grammy and multi-platinum presented the first of ten songs of his own that will be part of their next great release, full of color, rhythm and overwhelming energy.

The topic came accompanied by a colorful clip, which gives them a first advancement to his fans what will be his debut as director of “Music”, a film starring Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Maddie Ziegler.

In the movie, Zu (Hudson) is newly renovated and finds its way when it becomes the guardian of his half-sister (Ziegler). The script was written by Sia and Dallas Clayton based on a short story written by her in 2007.

Also, Sia, who in 2016 launched This Is Acting (Monkey Puzzle / RCA Records) –album Grammy-nominated and critically acclaimed, has consolidated its role as one of the biggest stars of today. Have more videos in the “Billion Views Club” on YouTube than any other woman on the planet.

If this were not enough, his song “Cheap Thrills” was a success of global radio and it was one of the singles and albums that most remained in the Top 40 for 2016. Along with their own hits, Sia has also written hits around the world for the greatest artists of today, including Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and many more. Recently worked with BTS on the topic of “On”.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

“The Last Dance”: what was in the cup of Michael Jordan in “The last dance”?

“The Last Dance”: what was in the cup of Michael Jordan in “The last dance”?