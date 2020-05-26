Sia premiered her new single “Together” [VIDEO]

Siathe artist is nine times nominated for a Grammy and awarded certifications multi-platinum, released his new single “Together” from her upcoming album and film Music.

“Together” is only one of the 10 new songs written by Sia, and e included in the film. | Source: Diffusion



The music video gives fans a first look at the debut as director of Sia; Music it is starring Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Maddie Ziegler.





In the film, Zu (Kate Hudson) who is now a sober person, he found his way in the world when she receives news that will become the sole guardian of her half-sister call Music (Maddie Ziegler)a young man on the autism spectrum. The film explores two of the favorite themes of Sia: find your voice and what it means to create a family.

The script Music it was written by Sia & Dallas Clayton based on a short story that Sia wrote in 2007. The song “Together” was written by Sia & Jack Antonoff and produced by Antonoff, with additional production from Jesse Shatkin.