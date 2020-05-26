Sergio George reveals the new style of music that will sing Amy Gutierrez web eye | Eye Show

The music producer Sergio George revealed, finally, the style of music that will sing Amy Gutierrez down his address, then it had already been working together for a good time.

Sergio George, who had ruled that Amy Gutierrez will be singing salsa and ballads, on Tuesday said that it is a style very american, like Christina Aguilera, although not the same.

“It’s going to be a style that’s very american. Is that as are not many singers like that, with that style very americanized and speak good Spanish (…) it Goes with a style moved, but very american”revealed.

Sergio George told them that they remarked to Amy Gutierrez, and they just needed to convince her.

“I wanted to work with her in that style and when I was in Lima I talked, I told him I didn’t want to work with it in a sauce that, even though it sings very well. I wanted to do something else with Amy, then the job was to convince her she can do it”revealed.

