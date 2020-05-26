Scottie Pippen reveals who is the best player in the history of the NBA and it’s not Michael Jordan – Ten

To a week that has transmitted the last chapter of The Last Dancethe former player and excompañero of Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls, Scottie Pippenrevealed who he is, to his taste, the best player of all time in the NBA.

The documentary chronicling the life of MJ woke up all kinds of comments and put in evidence the differences between the protagonists. Horace Grant it was one of those who criticized Jordan, Karl Malone not agreed to be part of the series, the journalist Sam Smith said that he lied “blatantly” in the film, and now joined Pippen to put a little more pepper to this story.

In a video posted by Thuzio last April, in an interview in the all-Star Game in Chicago, Scottie reminded Kobe Bryant and showed the admiration that he felt for his friend, who died four months ago after a helicopter accident.

“Kobe called me to try to learn, I was wondering all the time. It was amazing to know that he sought advice of so many players and so many people, even a movie producer or an author of best-sellers”, he began by saying the former player of the Bulls.

“Kobe was a kind extremely intelligent. He believed in trying to be the best and I hate that I could not tell how large it was. He wanted so much to be like Michael Jordan, but when I see videos of him, I say to myself: ‘Fuck, he was better than Michael’. I was working hard. The guy was coming out of high school, never went to North Carolina or worked with Dean Smith. He focused so much on his game, was bilingual. God bless your soul,” said Pippen.

His relationship with Jordan

On the other hand, Pippen tried to clarify that his relationship with Jordan it was less close than many think. Your link with MJ it takes more work and with little connection outside of the courts.

Even, told her how he felt when Jordan decided to withdraw from the NBA for a year and a half. “It was the time I enjoyed most of my career. I enjoyed playing with Michael, it is not interpreted wrong, and the win was fantastic, but it was an opportunity to have a team in my charge, to see what was my place in the league between all the superstars. I feel that they were two good seasons.”

Pippen you know well that the golden era along with Jordan let us for eternity. “I choose MJ each and every one of the days. I had so much success with him. We are brothers, we are family. We were the best”.