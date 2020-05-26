Putin says that the postponed parade of the Victory Day will be held on 24 June

File image of Russian president, Vladimir Putin, attending a meeting about the COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the state residence Novo-Ogaryovo just outside Moscow, Russia. May 22, 2020. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia held on June 24, its annual military parade on the Victory Day in the Second World War, which was postponed by the new coronavirus, according to said Tuesday the president Vladimir Putin.

The contractor was forced to postpone the celebrations of the Victory Day in Russia 9 may, including a huge military parade through Red Square to commemorate the 75 years of the soviet victory in the Second World War, due to the deepening of the crisis of the coronavirus.

In statements to the television on Tuesday, Putin ordered the minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, who will begin the preparations for the parade next month.

Information of Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; written by Tom Balmforth; translated by Thomas Cobos