Olivia Munn for the Cosmopolitan of Mexico ⋆ Fashion in Street

There are publishers that are published in well-known fashion magazines that we love as it is the case of the last number of the month of April 2017 of the Cosmopolitan magazine in its edition in Mexico where we see Olivia Munn looks of trend, and somewhat risky for this spring that we have loved.

In the new looks of the actress and model american Olivia Munn the color and the pastel colours are certainly the protagonists of the outfits. Fleeing the classic pairing of black and white, the looks on-trend come in colors like pastel pink and aquamarine blue, with flight, movement and flyers.

The photographs are the work of Frankie Batista where we see the model posing with tops in pink and dresses in tulle, with clothing firms such as H&M, Carolina Herrera and Christian Louboutin. In terms of the makeup of the credit goes to the stylist, John D and Patrick Ta.

We leave you here with some images and with suggestions of garments.

