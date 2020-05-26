Nikki and Brie Bella are looking for inspiring female

The sisters Nikki and Brie Bella match to analyse their strengths: to raise the voice and to be brave is the best virtue that both see in themselves. In television, his audience found many other virtues in the two twins are recognized for their careers as female wrestlers of the WWE.

Total Fine is the series in which, from 2016, expose their personal lives beyond the ring. This June 3, will be premiered by E! Entertainment the fifth season of the reality show, which will present events that reaffirm your strengths, among them, your pregnancy double.

“I am amazed at what the female body can do only seeing my changes all day, but what is most surprising is that I have gotten with my sister, I was astonished to know that my sister was pregnant with only a week and a half of difference, so when I see the two bellies, it seems to me that this is the most crazy of the world, being twins and having babies so close together, is something beautiful,” said Nikki Bella in the interview.

Nikki will also have to address one of the fights more strong with his current partner, the dancer Russian Artem Chigvintsev, in addition to being she who is in charge of a reunion with his father, who had not seen for nearly 20 years, after the divorce of their parents.

“It was difficult to show that we strive to reach a relationship with our father, but we decided we had to show this because so many people have gone through the same thing, many come from divorced families or who do not speak with their parents and sometimes they want to fix that relationship with them, but don’t know how,” told Nikki.

For her part, Brie will also show important ups and downs with his partner, also a wrestler Daniel Bryan, who brings seven years of relationship.

Although by now the twins are withdrawn, the intent of both is to inspire the public to cope with everyday difficulties. In this season, which is considered the most deep and raw until now, the two will fulfill the dream of being neighbors in a neighborhood in Arizona, so they will be more united than ever.