Michelle Obama and Jlo, what the new #fitfluencers who took Instagram?

It’s official: Michelle Obama is the #fitfluencer that we deserve.

The former first lady of the united States published in Instagram (for the first time in more than a week), and your content marked a step in a direction that is truly new, but not entirely unexpected.

In the photo, Obama, dressed in a top sporting black leggings, tennis sports, and a baseball cap, holding a ball on his head while doing a lunge. “You don’t always feel good at this time. But after the fact, I’m always happy to go to the gym. How you took care of all of you in this #SelfCareSunday”, subtituló the photo.

Michelle has often spoken of his love for the exercise. Do you remember when they launched the campaign “Let’s Move” for children to be active during his tenure as FLOTUS (First Lady).

But, what has it in common with the famous singer? Well, this is the kind of content that is on par with the account of the queen of the workouts Jennifer Lopez, however, the Internet has plenty of room for both of them and in one way or another motivate us to move the body and exercise.

Now, for the important questions: is this the home gym of Michelle? Is it possible that she (and their security details) to visit a gym to the public, complete with used rags and community sources for drinking? If my Crunch local include sightings of Michelle Obama in your monthly package, you could (probably) be convinced to join.