Medelllín: Maluma and Pipe Bueno received criticism for alleged violation of quarantine – People – Culture

The artist of popular music is that Pipe Good and also singer Maluma are in Medellín passing the national isolation mandatory, enacted since the 24th of march, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Colombia, which already makes it more than 21.900 infected and over 750 deaths.

Recently, the artists have been criticised for allegedly violating the quarantine, which ends the next may 31. This happened after Pipe Good published Saturday in the afternoon a photograph in which she appears very happy at the side of Maluma and the mother of the reguetonero, Marlli Arias.

The fact was registered on the 22nd of march in Charco Azul, a natural attraction located in Las Palmas, Envigado.

Maluma, for its part, also mounted pictures of the moment on his Instagram.

The photo received several comments. Some questioned who the artists were breaking the law.

“Do not assume that it is quarantined? While everyone tries to take care of them you are out”, “How to respect the quarantine, which example,” “What example of these starlets. Blessed be God”, “I didn’t know that had already ended the quarantine” (sic), were some of the comments from followers criticising the situation.

However, others chose to congratulate the two singers for your friendship and your artistic talent, leaving aside the issue of confinement. Even, some people defended the artists to ensure that this gorge is located near to the sector in which you live Maluma.

Some neighbors of the area also said they feel outraged and pointed out that, supposedly, the last Sunday (24 may) several people put together walk towards the puddles of the place, believing that there were the singers.

The Police, who covers the sector of Las Palmas said that the artists visited Charco Azul “in his hour of exercise”, that is to say, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm

Silvia Palacios, a resident of the area, told the local environment ‘to Live in The Village’ that “Maluma and Pipe Bueno broke quarantine and moved in Charco Azul on Friday (may 22), and all of the weekend came more than 100 people to the natural reserve, believing that the artists were there.”

The Police, who covers the sector of Las Palmas, for his part, told the same media that the artists visited Charco Azul “in his hour of exercise”, that is to say, from 2:00 to 3:00 in the afternoon, according ordered the Mayor’s office of Medellín. And they pointed out that, last Sunday, “there was no pilgrimage in search of the singers. It is a lie”.

THE TIME is contacted with Maluma in order to know their version of the facts, however, there was an official statement about it.

None of the two artists has spoken out about the criticism.

