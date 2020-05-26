Kylie Jenner ‘land’ in Europe to continue with his empire of cosmetic products

Related news

Kylie Jenner (22 years) has become the young most powerful and rich of the world according to the list published annually by the magazine Forbes. To the surprise of many, the cited publication desvelaba that the fortune of the influencer, the smallest of the clan Kardashian, surpassed the 1,000 million dollars. The different brands of cosmetics of the sister of Kim Kardashian (39) have been to a large extent their main sources of income.

But it seems that the young entrepreneur is not willing to cease with the growth of your millionaire empire and, complying finally with the demands of their millions of followers, european, Kylie Jenner will begin selling some of its most famous products in Europe.

How could it be otherwise, Kylie has transmitted the news with a video through its account of Instagramwhere’s all the dizzying figure of 177 million followers. There has been explained the following: “I Am very excited to announce, finally, that Kylie Skin will be launched in Douglas in Europe this Friday! You can buy it online on the 22nd may, my first anniversary of Kylie Skin! I’m looking forward to it!”, celebrating the daughter of Kris Jenner (64).

Kylie Skin is the cosmetics line of the influencer, which include facial cleansers, scrubs, lip glosses or moisturizers to the body. An agreement that binds to Kylie with the perfumeries Douglas, and supposed the landing of the entrepreneur in Europetherefore it is not surprising that very soon we can make with their makeup in our country. Now, the millions of fans of Kylie can already show off a skin as perfect as yours.

Kylie Jenner it is the little daughter of the exmatrimonio formed by Kris Jenner and the exatleta Bruce Jenner -today Caitlyn Jenner (70), after her gender reassignment-.

From small, as it arrived to reveal herself in her famous reality family, has always been the least favored -physically – of the clan. Their older sisters, Kim, Khloe (35) and Kourtney Kardashian (40) already was a star of television and magazines, and his full sister Kendall Jenner (24) is top model and has come to parade as an angel of Victoria’s Secret. Now Kylie returns to be crowned as the most visionary of all, the most influential in social networks and a successful entrepreneur with a net worth that exceeds 1,000 billion dollars.

Kylie has a two year old daughter, Stormi Websterthe fruit of their relationship with the rapper Travis Scott (26). With it keeps very good tune although it takes time to separate emotionally. As a curiosity, Kylie Jenner has for some months a very good relationship of friendship with the singer Rosalia (26), who, with total security, in the coming days will promotion in the social networks of the products of Kylie Skin from this Friday you can already buy in the Douglas throughout Europe and also online.

(For more information: Kylie Jenner turns to be the multi-billion dollar world’s youngest: this is your huge fortune)