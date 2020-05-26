Kris Jenner overcomes the barriers and gives details of his sex life with Corey Gamble

Since then, Kris Jenner he has used the private lives of their daughters to give the reality of the family, which has become one of the most long-lived of the small american screen, but, ironically, theirs has always remained discreetly in the background.

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa: free Download the digital journal of may (click on the image)

The celebrity of 65 years, from 2014 to have a sentimental relationship with the entrepreneur Corey Gamble. Although he has appeared in some time or the other in ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ and accompanying her on the red carpet, little is known of the man next to the found new love after the end of his marriage to Caitlyn Jenner, known as the Bruce before his transition.

Kris has done now a few rare statements about Corey to reveal the secret that has enabled them to overcome the obstacle that was initially the age difference of 26 years between them: a chemical sexual landslide.

“I don’t know what happens to me, but I think that is not normal because whenever I want to, I understand…”, confessed to his friend Faye Resnick.

The daughters of the matriarch of the famous clan will make the hair often having a libido more like a teenager than a woman her age, but she considers that it is not your fault that your boyfriend is so sexy “as a song by musician Luther Vandross”.