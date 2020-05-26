JLo is heartbroken because her wedding with Alex Rodriguez still on hold

Two years have passed since that Meghan Markle joined in marriage with the prince Harryin a ceremony striking in the abbey of St. George, and recently it became known what was the occasion of the famous controversy between the actress and her concuña.

During the months leading up to the royal wedding between Harry and Meghan there were several rumors that pointed to a dispute between Markle and the duchess of Cambridgeand now, a close friend of the duchesses explains what was the reason of the meribah between the two.

Photo: Getty

According to Tatler magazine, an assistant to the wedding rehearsal of the dukes of Sussex witnessed a heated moment in which both duchesses had a disagreement with one of the accessories that should carry the bridesmaids for the big day of the wedding. “It was a hot day and apparently there was a dispute about whether the bridesmaids should wear socks or not,” the source said.

As for the actress it was not necessary that the bridesmaids wear stockings, Kate -who tends to stick more to the actual protocol – insisted that his daughter, the princess Charlotteand the rest of the ladies carry average. “Kate, following the protocol, he felt that they should do so. Meghan did not want to do it,” revealed the source.

Photo: Instagram @sussexroyal

It is said that the sensitivity of Kate in those time was due to her recent pregnancy, because just a few weeks before had given birth to the prince Louise, and maybe you still had some hormones affecting your character.

Although, on the other hand, the employees of the Sussex also have released strong statements against it, crossed to the actress arrogant and treat bad to their workers, so much so that in less than a year, the actress changed several times personal secretary.

The same source pointed out that the two duchesses are quite different people, but out by their husbands had not chosen one another as family.

However, despite the silent war that supposedly existed between the dukes of Sussex and Cambridge, following the departure of Meghan Harry of the british crown. The differences between the marriages seem to have ceased, because after the positive Covid-19 to prince Charles, the brothers William and Harry put aside their quarrels to join again.

And according to reports in the british press, Markle and Middleton will feel calm with which the brothers have resumed their relationship, because both of them want their husbands to stick together, although, Kate and William continue to miss prince Harry.

