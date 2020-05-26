It reacts Shawn Mendes when asked about his relationship with Camila Cabello | News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Hair we are on tenterhooks because of the mysterious relationship shown in front of the cameras. First, launch the romantic song of Miss with a video clip of the most hot. After, Camila breaks up with her boyfriend and, a few days later, jump all the alarms of a possible romance with the canadian.

And it is up to the mother’s own Shawn launched some other indirect via Instagram, holding up even more rumors. A few rumors which, incidentally, were eventually confirmed when it came to light a few romantic images of our protagonists by Hollywood.

If there is something that can be avoided are the questions of the press, but it is inevitable to face the curiosity of his followers. In fact, Mendes has already responded to the question of a fan in direct to early July. “Are you going out with Camila?”, he questioned. The singer just shook his head.

But so far remain satisfied with their response, the canadian has become the protagonist of a time embarrassing with one of her followers in full direct. He has done it again in one of these rounds of questions and answers during your tour.

“What is there between you and Camilla?”said a fan. The response from Shawn, it was completely different to the one that was used several weeks ago. The only resemblance is that in none of them uses the word. On this occasion, is limited to smile and to choose the next question.

The followers of the two artists began to flood the social networks of comments of all kinds. On the one hand, are the ones that show your most loyal support, and, on the other, those who claim that it is a commercial strategy.

And you, what side will you put?