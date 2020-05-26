Isolated, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary

The corporate american shared a few photos that show the love that you have the singer

After rumors of a possible divorce and marital crisis, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary with tender photographs on social networks, showing that they remain one of the couples most sound in the world of entertainment.

Through its account of Instagram, the daughter of Kris Jenner shared images in which he kisses tenderly the interpreter of “Fade”.



While in the second image, the owner of Skims and the rapper staring into the camera with a big smile, something that is not quite seen in the american singer.



“6 years already and all that are left, up to the end with you”, was what I wrote to the mom of North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West as a caption, and her sister Khloé Kardashian respndió, “long life KinYe”, referring affectionately to the couple.



Also the matriarch of the clan Kardashian-Jenner he congratulated his daughter and son-in-law with a few photographs on Instagram: “Happy anniversary to both of you! I love you, guys! @kimkardashian #KanyeWest”. Also read: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, on the brink of divorce in the middle of the insulation

In the photos, appear Kim and Kanyethe couple with their children, the entrepreneur and the rapper recently married and when they began to leave. Among the most endearing, is the picture in which they both pose with their leather jackets, personalized with the phrase: Just Married and one in which Kim is pregnant.

During these years, Kim Kardashian has been with the interpreter of “Closed On Sunday” in their forays into the world of fashion with his signature, Yeezy, has been supported in all releases of their albums, when he confessed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar and who had converted to christianity, like the rapper to supporting his wife in all their projects.