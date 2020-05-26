In the middle of a crisis, Sylvester Stallone sold his villa for much less than its value

To a greater or lesser extent, the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic coronavirus is affecting the citizens of the whole world. And Hollywood stars are no exception to the general law. That is why Sylvester Stallone, who for a time is tratanado to sell his mansion in La Quinta, California, has decided to turn down a third of its value to the property.
The protagonist of Rocky I had bought that property in the year 2010 and he had paid for it a whopping $ 4,500,000. However, in their desperation to avoid her over, he decided prepared to lower the price to 3.000.000 dollars, that is to say, to 1,500,000 less of its original value.
The house, of tuscan style, was built in the year 2008. Account with 1,500-square-foot covered, distributed in the plants. And, among other amenities, has four large bedrooms, five bathrooms, a living room with double-height ceilings and a stone fireplace ideal for relaxing, a dining room which opens to a terrace, a kitchen with cabinets and center island made of wood and stone, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast room and wine room.
For those interested, all these luxuries can be seen in the video of the real estate has the property for sale, and that, obviously, ” he notes as the added value of the same the fact that its owner is the famous actor.
What is certain is that, if the interior of the housing is of dreams, the park could not be less interesting. It is a garden of 1820 square metres on which are drawn several terraces, a large swimming pool and a spa. What about the detail? The creek that runs along the rear of the field.
But of course, the current is not the best time for the real estate market. And, for more attractive resulting in the house of Stallone, in special for fans of Rocky Balboafew people nowadays have the money needed to buy it. And, those with him, would prefer to be cautious and to wait out the situation pandemic before investing your tickets.
As things are, the actor who comes wanting to divest the property from the year 2014when I first put it on sale at a value of 4,200,000 dollars, has not had more remedy than to continue going down the price, to see if he manages to capture to some interested in. In 2016, in one of its many entrances and exits of the market, had valued the house at 3.500.000 dollars. But now, directly, I would be willing to be wrong to sell it as taking it out of the top.
Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin used to go to spend their vacation on this property, located in Madison Club in Palm Desert, a luxurious and exclusive urbanisation on the also have landed other figures as Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Kris Jenner or Kylie Jenner. However, their 73-year-old, the actor no longer have the urge to spend summer in this place. And, much less, continue to pay the maintenance of that expensive mansion that no longer gives you use.
It should be noted that, after ensuring that the saga of Rocky of the years ’80 he had not contributed as an actor a lot of economic return despite its success, during the last edition of the Cannes film Festival, Sylvester had told her that I was planning to make a last series of the movie that was consecrated in 1976. But their projects were also suspended by the coronavirus.