How and when to see the third season of Westworld

The mega-production of drama and science fiction returns to the screen HBO. Westworld is produced by Sand Joy, Jonathan Nolan and J. J. Abrahams. In Spoiler we tell you everything we know so far of what we’ll see in this new installment.

If you still don’t know Westworld…

Westworld tells the story of the theme park created by Dr. Robert Ford. In this, your guests can satisfy their desires and dark fantasies with robots specially programmed. However, there is a mystery hidden behind all this game.

Westworld is inspired by the movie of the same name from 1973, directed by Michael Chricton.

The HBO series is ideal for the followers of the drama sinister, thrillers, psychological, and science fiction. In Westworld you will see many unexpected twists, stories that will carry you away, and plenty of action for fans of the technology.

When did you premiere the third season of Westworld?

The third part of the story, created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan will screen on HBO on Sunday, march 15 at the global level.

How many episodes will the third season of Westworld?

Unlike the first two seasons, this third installment will have just 8 episodes. There will be a episode per week like HBO does this with all their series.

On Sunday, march 15 we will issue the second full season by HBO 2 from 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT.

What time will premiere Westworld Season 3?

The first episode of the third season will be issued on HBO and HBO Latino in simultaneous.

United states – 18:00 PT/ 21:00 ET

Mexico – 19:00

Argentina – 22:00

Spain – 02:00 (march 16)

The same episode will be repeated three hours later at the appropriate time in each location.

Who is going to run episodes of the third season?

As is usual, the episodes will be directed by someone different in every opportunity. Only Jennifer Getzinger will be in charge of 2 episodes. The remaining 7 will be: Richard J. Lewis, Jonathan Nolan, Paul Cameron, Anna Foerster, Amy Marsails and Helen Shaver.

What actors leave the third season?

Jonathan Nolan confirmed that the following cast members will not return to be third party: James Marsden, Anthony Hopkins, Angela Sarafyan, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro and Shannon Woodward.

Who are added to the cast of Westworld 3?

Incorporating more prominent is the former protagonist of Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul. Also add Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Marshawn Lynch, Maynard Bagang, Iddo Goldberg, Edward Lezcano, and Rinko Kikuchi, among others.

What plot shall have the third part?

It is the best kept secret for Joy and Nolan. The only thing that is known is that these 8 episodes will take place outside of the park.

Official trailer subtitles of the third season of Westworld 3