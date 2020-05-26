Fans of ‘KUWTK’ noted that the comments of Khloé Kardashian expose the ‘true colours’ of Kris Jenner

In many ways, the world has to thank Kris Jenner for the Kardashian sisters Jenner. She gave birth, raised and also helped push them toward the center of attention. She is his mother, but also manages its image, brands and business. That makes it one of mothers most successful of all time. But fans don’t always love the way Kris acts towards their children. Recent episodes have really shed light on the true colors of Kris.

The fans have always suspected the motives of Kris Jenner

View this post on Instagram ¡¡Happy mother’s day!! My mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me how to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons that I inculcaste as a mother, friend and mentor. Could not have asked for a mother more amazing and I love you very much. Being a mother is the blessing more unbelievable, and I thank all my children for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow and learn as a mother and grandmother. To see my babies become mothers has brought me much joy and I thank God for my family every day. To my beautiful daughters who are mothers, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, I’m very proud of you today and every day! To all the moms, moms-to-be, aunts, godmothers, sisters, friends and mothers who attend to their families at the best of times and in difficult times, let us celebrate today! #HappyMothersDay ❤️ A publication shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on may 10, 2020 at 8:10.m. PDT

Many fans flocked to Reddit to comment on the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In it, Khloé acts as an assistant to Kris for the day. Although Khloé joked a lot with his mother, the fans believe that she hides something of truth in those jokes. In this particular episode, Khloé joked about why his mother needed the hours of her half-sister Kendall. The fans think that that was the subtle way of Khloé calling your mother for not doing enough for her and her sisters, who also are technically customers of Kris.

The fans revealed that they always had their suspicions about Kris. Many viewers think that she sees her children as dollar signs. You will love the luxury and the fans are wondering if that is the only thing that matters. A fan even thinks that Kris can be a narcissist.

Not only is bad for their daughters, but also is cold and sometimes rude with his staff. The fans don’t agree with that. The former assistant to Kylie, Victoria, is very close to Kylie, and even says that Kylie is one of her best friends, revealed a Girl Cult Podcast. However, he mentioned in an episode of KUWTK that she tried to keep her opinions to herself when Kris was near. Apparently, the matriarch of KarJen does not believe that Kylie is so friendly with the staff.

Did Kris Jenner play favorites with your children?

Honestly, it is not surprising that Kris is cold with his staff, considering how he treats his own children. The girls of KarJen often joke about who is the favorite of Kris, but the fans begin to wonder if those are really jokes, or only truths in disguise.

The girls tend to say that the favorite of Kris is that he makes more money. Kim said her husband Kanye West used to be the favorite of his mother, but now it is Kylie. Kanye laughed, but Kim was impassive. Fans are wondering if that is just the sense of humor of Kim, or if she was not joking. A fan said: “I Think that in the end, Kim believes that is lol”.

There is one thing that fans can agree on. Kris has always been much more hard with Khloé. Some fans think that the animosity dates back to the infancy of Khloe. Others think that Kris is bad with Khloé because it was not as traditionally pretty as the other girls. But Khloé also is the one who usually calls to Kris for failing as a mother and manager.

Some fans think that Kris Jenner is not doing a great job as a manager or as a mother

To be a manager and mother at the same time it can’t be easy. The daughters of Kris have a lot of success, so that it is difficult to say which has failed completely as a manager. However, fans have questioned why the girls KarJen still have his mother driving their careers. All of them are very successful in life and very busy. A fan of Reddit pointed out: “I Feel that we don’t speak of Kris in her role of manager enough and I have to say that I agree with Khloe. At this point, I think that the marks of Kim, Kendall and Kylie have exceeded the ability of Kris to be her manager. “

The fans think that Kris would never allow their daughters to use another manager. When it has slipped as a manager in the past, Khloé is usually that the flame. Sometimes it is with a joke, other times Khloé is mad of truth. As when Jordyn Woods appeared in The Network Table. The interview is now famous and did not make Khloé look good. Khloé was angry with her mother not to let him know that it was happening, or stop it completely. Kris has a lot of influence, so they probably could have included Woods in the black list of the interview.

Khloé not only was upset because his mother did not handle it properly your image. I was also angry because his mother had not warned him about the interview, or called to verify it after the fact. It seems that she dropped the ball as a mother and as a manager in that.