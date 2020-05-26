Coronavirus: exreina adopted a granny to help her in the quarantine – People – Culture

Ingrid Marie Rivera, who was representing Puerto Rico in Miss World, in the year 2005, and in Miss Universe in 2008, has been characterised by participating in activities and humanitarian activities.

In the middle of the pandemic that the world has been experiencing for the new coronavirus, the woman jumped and gave a display of their solidarity and empathy.

Last march 5, he arrived with his partner, Efrain Vega de Varona, to spend a holiday in the city of Kaikoura, in the Canterbury region in New Zealand. Due to the emergency, the couple was caught by the restrictions that took all of the airports in the world and were not to return to Los Angeles, California, where they reside.

We volunteered to help those who needed it

In an interview he granted the exreina the medium of communication ‘The New Day’, told how he spent two months in a rented house that was located on a mountain, from which they could observe the whole landscape of the place, distanced from the society.

After those weeks, wanted to do something, because it felt very well received, so they began to ask what activities they could do while residing there.

“We found a profile on Facebook officer of Kaikoura and we volunteered to help those who needed it. We were put in contact with older persons and among them, we met Natalie, who was with the most time confraternizamos,” said Ingrid in ‘The New Day’.

We felt we were safe. Made Me think that I was with my grandmother that died, so it was quite beautiful

To Natalie, a grandmother of 91 years, who lived alone and needed company, he did the shopping and began to share much time with her, so much that they moved to the house of the woman.

The exreina narrated some of the moments that they lived together: “We told their stories and showed us the objects of their collection while they drank beer, they (Ephraim and Natalie), because I do not drink liquor.”

“We felt safe with her and we took a walk several times. Made Me think that I was with my grandmother, who passed away, so it was quite beautiful”, said Ingrid.





Ephraim Vega de Varona and Natalie drank beer while the women told their stories. Photo: Particular file – The New Day

The couple is already in plans to return to Los Angeles and already communicated with authorities of the city to urge them to take care of Natalie, as well as other people who are vulnerable.

The pandemic of the new coronavirus has infected more than 5.5 million people and claimed the lives of more of 346,000 in the world. In New Zealand, more than 1,150 have been infected and 21 people have died.

