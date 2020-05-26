Come to light new details about the alleged “Megxit”

SHOWBIZ • 26 May 2020 – 08:10 AM

A new biography -unauthorized, of course – about prince Henry of England and his wife, Meghan Markle, has brought to light some details never before revealed, or at least confirmed, on the departure of the duke of Sussex of the first line of the british royal family, which was named by many media of the country, mistakenly apparently, with the expression ‘Megxit’ in reference to the legal process that consummated the rupture between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

As will appear from some extracts of the book that has had access to the Sun newspaper, the final decision on the institutional crisis provoked by the marriage, parents of the little Archie and residents today in the state of California, was taken by the grandson of Elizabeth II, and not by the former actress, as had been concocting lies since then.

According to the sources referred to in writing, the younger brother of prince William, son of the late Diana of Wales and Charles of England, was several years displaying a clear “discontent” with the role that he played within the structure of the crown, to her judgment too restrictive in the development of his personal life is concerned and, of course, subjected to intense scrutiny in the media which especially affected his wife.

“The reality is that it was Enrique who precipitated the situation. The book will leave that very clear and explain the reasons that led to it all. The truth is that Henry had a long, long time to be unhappy. I wanted to radically change life and move in a very different direction. Had spent a year trying to trace these plans. And she always showed her unconditional support, regardless of the decision you take about it,” reads a fragment of ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family’, which also reveals the irritation that the above-mentioned term ‘Megxit’ generates still in the grandson more wayward of the sovereign british.

“The word ‘Megxit’ in particular has angry always at the prince Henry. It gives the impression that the idea of breaking with the royal family was of Meghan when it’s not true”, suggest the authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie in his work, surely a best seller that will reach bookstores on the 11th of August.