Camila Mendes fight against eating disorders and recognizes that there was a time that “I was obsessed with being thin”

For months now that Camila Mendes, the actress protagonist of Riverdalespeaks loud and clear about their involvement in Project HEAL, a non-profit association focused on fight eating disorders. In a publication of Instagram for the month of November, confessed that his elder sister had suffered from these disorders, and that she herself had felt some of the symptoms during their teenage years. And now, in an interview granted to Marie Claire Malaysiagives a real lesson of spirit body positive, explaining how she learned to love her body as is.





Camila acknowledges in the interview that while growing up “I was obsessed with being thin,” and that when he came to the university and noticed that his body changed, he began to lose control, without being conscious of it. “At that time, there were not many voices that celebrate the body types curvybut now we see models like Ashley Graham, who encourages women to celebrate that are unique and that has made me to throw away the standard set so long ago: that being thin is the only way to be beautiful”.

Camilla also speaks of their work on the Project HEAL, which provides treatment against eating disorders who cannot afford them. His inspiration for getting involved was his sister, who had an “eating disorder very serious”. And insists on an idea that has been repeated many times: that a person with an eating disorder does not have a concrete appearance, does not have to be thin: “people do not know that does not necessarily have to give the appearance of an eating disorder to suffer. And as I was never extremely thin, it took me years to realize that what he suffered”.

Images | Gtresonline.

