Camila Cabello puts an end to the rumors of breakup with Shawn Mendes with a picture | Love 40

Without a doubt, Shawn Mendes and Camila Hair it is one of the couples most beloved of the music industry. The singers have spent years being friends and the rumors of a possible romance began after the premiere of their collaboration Miss. The issue became a success and the chemistry that flowed in the video clip was awesome. Days later, the couple confirmed their romance after the paparazzi the pillaran well lovey-dovey walking down the streets of New York.

Now, when you met almost a year of their relationship, rumors about their break up have been called to your door. In fact, at the beginning of the confinement, many media were to end your relationship after you see that you no longer are commenting on in the publications of Instagram. But the thing changed, and on the birthday of canadian artist, the couple put an end to the rumours after being photographed together.

Three months after that episode, rumors about a possible break back to be in vogue of their fans. The couple had a lot of time without sharing a picture together and, of course, the fans were frightened. Although the artists were seen together What a Wonderful World during the concert of solidarity organized by Lady Gaga last April, the fans needed more evidence on that the romance was still alive.

Well, as a picture is worth a thousand words, and Camila Cabello shared a photo with Shawn Mendes this Sunday. This is a posting on Instagram where we see the couple in the living room of a house with two dogs. The singer from Havana put an Emoji of a heart next to the photo.

It seems that during this crisis, Shawn has taken the opportunity to lock yourself in the study of home and compose. In fact, few days ago shared on their social networks few pictures of him composing along with the following message: “Songs born of the heart”. Do we get a new hit of the canadian by the end of this crisis? Everything points to yes.